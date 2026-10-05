Avenue Supermarts shares fall despite strong Q2 update | What’s weighing on DMart?

Avenue Supermartsshare price fell by over 5% despite reporting a strong sequential recovery in standalone revenue growth for the second quarter of FY27.

The operator of the D-Mart retail chain reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹19,206.18 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up 18.4% year-on-year from ₹16,218.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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On a sequential basis, revenue increased 4.7% from ₹18,343.49 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

D-Mart expands store network to 518 Avenue Supermarts had 518 stores as of 30 September 2026, according to its latest business update.

The store count includes the company's outlet in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, which is currently closed to customers for reconstruction.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, D-Mart operates across several states and markets, selling a range of basic home and personal products.

What are brokerages saying about Avenue Supermarts? According to media reports, CLSA has maintained a 'High Conviction Outperform' rating on Avenue Supermarts with a price target of ₹5,723.

The brokerage noted that consumer price index inflation, based on July and August data, stood at 4.9% during the quarter, compared with 3.9% in Q1 FY27.

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Meanwhile, Bernstein has an 'Outperform' rating with a price target of ₹5,000. The brokerage said D-Mart's Q2 standalone revenue growth of around 18% was broadly in line with consensus estimates and marked an improvement over Q1 FY27 and the average growth recorded in Q4 FY26 and Q1 FY27.

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Bill-cut growth, margins in focus Bernstein said investors are likely to closely track bill-cut growth and the company's gross margin profile in the coming quarters.

The brokerage expects Avenue Supermarts to maintain the pace of store additions seen during FY26 through FY27. It also expects Q2 margins to come in better than previously anticipated.

With revenue growth showing a sequential recovery, the focus now shifts to whether stronger store additions, customer transactions and margins can sustain the improvement in D-Mart's operating performance.

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DMART technical outlook: Stock breaks key support, bearish momentum persists Avenue Supermarts share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹3,810 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹3,598 apiece.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said DMART has been forming a lower high–lower low pattern on the daily chart, indicating continued weakness. The stock faced resistance near its downward-sloping trendline before moving lower and continues to trade significantly below key moving averages.

Shah noted that the RSI has slipped below 40, signalling sustained bearish momentum. The stock has also breached its previous swing-low zone of ₹3,650– ₹3,630 and is now trading below this level. The next immediate support is placed at ₹3,550– ₹3,530, he said, adding that a decisive break below this zone could extend the downside.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said DMART is witnessing a sharp sell-off of more than 4% after breaking below the recent swing low of ₹3,650. In the near term, the stock is likely to remain under pressure and could test ₹3,500, he said.

On the upside, Bhosale said any rebound towards ₹3,750 is likely to face selling pressure.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.