Average daily turnover in NSE's equity cash segment sees massive fall in March but gains 98% in FY24
The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) experienced a notable decline of 13.33 percent Month on Month (MoM), reaching ₹1.02 lakh crore. This decline marked the most significant drop since October 2023.
Investment patterns underwent a notable shift in the last month of the previous financial year, driven by increased market volatility that unsettled investors.
