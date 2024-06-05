Average fund managers not data-driven; their biases hurt investors, says Devina Mehra of First Global
Devina Mehra, the founder and CMD of First Global, wrote on X that average fund managers are not fact or data-driven which impacts their performance.
Pointing out the inconsistency in views of fund managers and market commentators, especially about government stability and its impact on the economy and markets, Devina Mehra, a market veteran and the founder and CMD of First Global, said average fund managers are not fact or data-driven which impacts their performance.
