AVI Polymers board approves issuance of bonus equity shares in 1:10 ratio. Check details

The board of AVI Polymers, at its meeting held on Thursday, approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:10, subject to shareholder approval. The bonus issue means shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every ten existing fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date.

The company is proposing to issue 94.08 lakh bonus equity shares (or approximately 0.94 crore shares) under the 1:10 bonus issue. Its pre-bonus paid-up share capital stood at ₹94.09 crore, comprising 9.40 crore equity shares of ₹10 each.

Following the bonus issue, the post-bonus paid-up equity share capital is expected to increase to ₹103.49 crore, consisting of 10.34 crore equity shares of ₹10 each.

The company said the bonus issue will be implemented through the utilisation of ₹9.41 crore from its balance of free reserves. As of March 31, 2026, the company had free reserves (surplus) amounting to ₹21.52 crore available for capitalisation.

The bonus shares are expected to be credited or dispatched within two months from the date of board approval.

“The Board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:10 (one bonus equity share for every ten existing fully paid-up equity shares held) to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

“The bonus shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company. The Record Date for this purpose shall be intimated separately in accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,” it further added.

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AVI Polymers shares remain under volatile The shares have witnessed heavy volatility in recent months, fluctuating sharply between gains and losses. The stock ended May with a steep decline of 24%, erasing most of its 19% gain recorded in April.

The stock had touched a fresh all-time high of ₹29.41 per share in March. Prior to that, in February, it had surged 176%, marking its biggest monthly gain since November 2025, when it had advanced 148%.

Amid the sharp swings, the stock has rallied 89% so far in 2026, building on a 68% gain recorded in the previous calendar year.

For the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company reported revenue of ₹150.28 crore, marking a 13.6% quarter-on-quarter jump from ₹132.32 crore, while net profit rose to ₹10.24 crore from ₹7.01 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting growth of 46.1%.