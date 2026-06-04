AVI Polymers board approves issuance of bonus equity shares in 1:10 ratio. Check details

The board of AVI Polymers, at its meeting held on Thursday, approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:10, subject to shareholder approval. The bonus issue means shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every ten existing fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date.

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The company is proposing to issue 94.08 lakh bonus equity shares (or approximately 0.94 crore shares) under the 1:10 bonus issue. Its pre-bonus paid-up share capital stood at ₹94.09 crore, comprising 9.40 crore equity shares of ₹10 each.

Following the bonus issue, the post-bonus paid-up equity share capital is expected to increase to ₹103.49 crore, consisting of 10.34 crore equity shares of ₹10 each.

The company said the bonus issue will be implemented through the utilisation of ₹9.41 crore from its balance of free reserves. As of March 31, 2026, the company had free reserves (surplus) amounting to ₹21.52 crore available for capitalisation.

The bonus shares are expected to be credited or dispatched within two months from the date of board approval.

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“The Board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:10 (one bonus equity share for every ten existing fully paid-up equity shares held) to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

“The bonus shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company. The Record Date for this purpose shall be intimated separately in accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,” it further added.

AVI Polymers shares remain under volatile The shares have witnessed heavy volatility in recent months, fluctuating sharply between gains and losses. The stock ended May with a steep decline of 24%, erasing most of its 19% gain recorded in April.

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The stock had touched a fresh all-time high of ₹29.41 per share in March. Prior to that, in February, it had surged 176%, marking its biggest monthly gain since November 2025, when it had advanced 148%.

Amid the sharp swings, the stock has rallied 89% so far in 2026, building on a 68% gain recorded in the previous calendar year.

For the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company reported revenue of ₹150.28 crore, marking a 13.6% quarter-on-quarter jump from ₹132.32 crore, while net profit rose to ₹10.24 crore from ₹7.01 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting growth of 46.1%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to consult certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.