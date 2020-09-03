Aviation stocks soar as Centre allows flight at at 60% capacity

MUMBAI: Shares of aviation stocks surged today after the Centre allowed airlines to increase in-flight passenger capacity to up to 60%.

SpiceJet had gained 5.6% intraday, and closed the day at ₹52.65 apiece, up 3.5% from previous close. InterGlobe Aviation closed 1.8% higher at ₹1,270.94, having risen 4.5% earlier in the day.

The benchmark Sensex shed 0.24% to close at 38,990.94.

On Wednesday, the aviation ministry allowed domestic carriers to operate at 60% capacity, up from earlier mandate of 45%, with immediate effect. The annoucement was made after market hours.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations from May 25 after being grounded for two months due to the lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic. At the outset of resumption of operations, the aviation ministry had permitted airlines to operate at one-third capacity, which was then raised to 45% in late June.

Scheduled international flights to and from India, however, remain suspended till 30 September. Dedicated cargo and special repatriation flights will continue to operate though.

From the beginning of the year, SpiceJet lost 53.68%, while Interglobe Aviation fell 4.4% against a fall of 5.13% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

