Aviation stocks soar as government increases cap on airfare

Aviation stocks soar as government increases cap on airfare1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 01:19 PM IST
- The government had imposed a cap on domestic airfare after resumption of flights on 25 May last year, following a two-month suspension of services imposed due to the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19
MUMBAI : Shares of two aviation firms -- SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation -- rose on Friday as the civil aviation ministry raised fare caps for airlines by as much as 30% to offset the rise in fuel prices.
Shares of SpiceJet advanced 4.16% to ₹91.35, while Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) rose 1.57% to ₹1652.65 on the BSE. The benchmark index, Sensex was 0.24% higher at over 51700.
Ashok Leyland shares correct after costs play spoilsport in Q32 min read . 12:42 PM IST
HDFC Ltd hits Rs5 trillion in market cap1 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Infibeam shares extend gain after bonus share announcement2 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Miami pushes Bitcoin with proposal to pay workers in crypto2 min read . 11:04 AM IST
Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive
While increasing the limit on airfares, the ministry also extended curbs on setting fares till 31 March amid tepid travel demand because of the pandemic.
The government had imposed a cap on domestic airfare after resumption of flights on 25 May last year, following a two-month suspension of services imposed due to the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19.
Airlines will be allowed to charge more from passengers as the government has allowed a substantial increase on the upper and lower limits of the price bands. For flights with duration between 90 to 120 minutes, the lower fare cap has been increased to ₹3,900 from ₹3,500. The cap on maximum chargeable fare has been increased to ₹13,000 from ₹10,000, the civil aviation ministry said in an order.
The caps were introduced to prevent price gouging by airlines during a crisis, while also preventing them from under-cutting each other amid a slump in travel demand. The government has maintained that the price caps are temporary. The price bands on domestic flights are expected to be discontinued soon as flight services are reaching pre-covid levels in the country
At present, the government has allowed domestic flights to operate at up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity. Most airlines are operating at a much lower capacity as passenger demand is significantly lower than pre-covid levels. Still, domestic air passenger traffic has been rising month on month.
Get ready for hefty penalty to legalize your crypto assets1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Analysts raise transparency concerns at Reliance Industries and its units2 min read . 06:22 AM IST
With rising competition, Berger Paints' valuations look weirder1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, ITC, ACC, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Power Grid2 min read . 08:18 AM IST
InterGlobe Aviation operated Indigo recorded a 53.9% market share during December, while its closest competitor SpiceJet recorded a 13% share and Air India had 10.2% during the same period.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.