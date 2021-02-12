Aviation stocks soar as government increases cap on airfare

MUMBAI : Shares of two aviation firms -- SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation -- rose on Friday as the civil aviation ministry raised fare caps for airlines by as much as 30% to offset the rise in fuel prices.

Shares of SpiceJet advanced 4.16% to ₹91.35, while Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) rose 1.57% to ₹1652.65 on the BSE. The benchmark index, Sensex was 0.24% higher at over 51700.

While increasing the limit on airfares, the ministry also extended curbs on setting fares till 31 March amid tepid travel demand because of the pandemic.

The government had imposed a cap on domestic airfare after resumption of flights on 25 May last year, following a two-month suspension of services imposed due to the lockdown to curb the spread of covid-19.

Airlines will be allowed to charge more from passengers as the government has allowed a substantial increase on the upper and lower limits of the price bands. For flights with duration between 90 to 120 minutes, the lower fare cap has been increased to ₹3,900 from ₹3,500. The cap on maximum chargeable fare has been increased to ₹13,000 from ₹10,000, the civil aviation ministry said in an order.

The caps were introduced to prevent price gouging by airlines during a crisis, while also preventing them from under-cutting each other amid a slump in travel demand. The government has maintained that the price caps are temporary. The price bands on domestic flights are expected to be discontinued soon as flight services are reaching pre-covid levels in the country

At present, the government has allowed domestic flights to operate at up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity. Most airlines are operating at a much lower capacity as passenger demand is significantly lower than pre-covid levels. Still, domestic air passenger traffic has been rising month on month.

InterGlobe Aviation operated Indigo recorded a 53.9% market share during December, while its closest competitor SpiceJet recorded a 13% share and Air India had 10.2% during the same period.





