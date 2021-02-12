Aviation stocks soar as government increases cap on airfare

Airlines will be allowed to charge more from passengers as the government has allowed a substantial increase on the upper and lower limits of the price bands. For flights with duration between 90 to 120 minutes, the lower fare cap has been increased to ₹3,900 from ₹3,500. The cap on maximum chargeable fare has been increased to ₹13,000 from ₹10,000, the civil aviation ministry said in an order.