Aviation stocks rise on Go First bankruptcy; Indigo touches new 52-week high, Spicejet up over 4%2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Aviation stocks traded mixed in morning trade on BSE in the wake of reports of Go First bankruptcy
Aviation stocks traded in the green zone on Wednesday's trading session. Shares of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Spicejet, Taal Enterprises, Jet Airways (India) and Global Vectra Helicorp had gained 2% to 6% during the session.
