SpiceJet, on the other hand, is reviving grounded aircraft in order to take advantage from Go going off air. In a statement, the airline said that it has activated its plan to bring 25 grounded aircraft back. Better cash accruals and the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will provide funding for the revival. To get its grounded fleet back in the air and boost its top line, the airline has already mobilised over ₹400 crore.