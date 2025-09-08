Avic Chengdu share price: China's J-10 fighter jet maker company's stock tanks 25% in four straight sessions

Avic Chengdu share price: Shares of Chinese jet maker Avic Chengdu have plunged 25% in the last four trading sessions amid back-to-back losses. The losses came despite China's display of growing firepower at its once-a-decade military parade.

The fall in Avic Chengdu share price started on September 3, the day of the Chinese Military Parade. Since then, the Chinese defence stock has been in a freefall, shedding 24.6% during this period.

Avic Chengdu share price trend In the last four sessions, Avic Chengdu shares declined the most on September 3 — down 14% and slipped below 100 yuan. Meanwhile, today's 2% fall has pushed the stock closer to 80 yuan. In today's trade, J-10 fighter jet maker hit a high of 82.94 yuan and a low of 80.01 yuan. It settled the trade at 81.25 yuan.

With this, Avic Chendgu shares are down 20% for the month, essentially erasing similar gains recorded in August. However, it has emerged as one of the best-performing Chinese defence stocks in 2025, with an over 19% rally.

The stock witnessed traction this year, boosted by Pakistan’s claim in May that it used the aircraft during its conflict against India to shoot down Indian jets. However, these claims were strongly refuted by the Indian armed forces.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, Avic Chengdu shares recently attempted a breakout above the key resistance of 100 but failed to sustain, triggering long liquidation.

The breakdown is dragging the stock lower, and the structure now points toward a retest of the base bottom around the 70 zone, Jain believes.

“Notably, volumes during the selloff have remained relatively stable, indicating a steady supply-driven decline rather than panic selling. This suggests that the weakness could persist until the stock finds strong support near its base. Unless buyers return with meaningful participation, downside pressure is likely to dominate in the near term,” Jain said.

China Military Parade According to Bloomberg report, China showcased its latest anti-ship missiles, combat drones and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles at the event.

The hardware on display included new Type-100 main battle tanks, a family of hypersonic anti-ship missiles like the YingJi-19 and YingJi-20, and 191 long-range rocket artillery systems.

The spectacle on Chang’an Avenue, however, didn’t translate into immediate gains for the companies that build the hardware. Chinese defence stocks fell in a bout of profit-taking, with investors choosing to “sell the event,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Marvin Chen.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)