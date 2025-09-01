Avic Chengdu share price: J-10 fighter jet maker's stock jumps over 6% after Modi-Xi meeting.

Avic Chengdu Aircraft share price: J-10 fighter jet maker Avic Chengdu share price rallied as much as 5.89 per cent to 108.22 yuan on Monday, September 1 after PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on Sunday, August 31.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025. This visit marks PM Modi’s first trip to China in seven years to participate in the two-day event, which gathers leaders from Russia, Central Asia, South and Southeast Asia, and West Asia, reflecting the unity of the Global South.

The SCO Summit is taking place at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products.

India and China are partners in development rather than competitors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday as they explored ways to strengthen trade relations amid ongoing global tariff uncertainties.

Analysts suggest that Xi and Modi aim to coordinate their stance against Western pressure, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods, partly triggered by New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

Modi told Xi that India remains committed to strengthening relations with China and addressed the widening bilateral trade deficit, which stands at nearly $99.2 billion. He also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability along their disputed border, where a 2020 clash led to a five-year military standoff.

"We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities," Modi said during the meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to a video posted on his official X account.

Avic Chengdu Aircraft share price trend The J-10 fighter jet maker stock has been in a limelight, following the Iran-Israel ceasefire. The stock drew investor attention following the India-Pakistan conflict, during which the Pakistan Air Force deployed the J-10 fighter jet against India; however, it failed to make any significant impact on India's military strength.

On Monday, Avic Chengdu Aircraft share price touched an intraday high to 108.22 yuan. The fighter jet stock opened at 102.20 yuan on September 1, as compared to previous close of 101.95 yuan.

Avic Chengdu stock has been rallying in the near-term, adding to investors wealth . The stock has gained nearly 29 per cent in a month and 77 per cent in six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the fighter jet stock has ascended 56 per cent, rising from 68.01 yuan to current market level.

