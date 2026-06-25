Avience Biomedicals share price lists at 90% premium over the IPO price

Avience Biomedicals IPO listing: Avience Biomedicals share price made a bumper stock market debut on Thursday, 25 June. The shares of Avience Biomedicals listed at 90% premium over the IPO price of ₹208.

Avience Biomedicals share price opened at ₹395.20 apiece on NSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees gained 90% over the Avience Biomedicals IPO listing.

The Avience Biomedicals IPO listing exceeded the market expectations. Ahead of the debut, the GMP of Avience Biomedicals IPO was +145, which indicated the listing price likely to be 69.71% higher than the IPO price.

Avience Biomedicals IPO details The ₹30.24 crore IPO, consisting solely of a fresh issue of 14.54 lakh equity shares, garnered exceptional investor response during its three-day subscription window. The offering was subscribed 385.32 times overall, reflecting strong demand across investor segments.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category saw the highest participation, with subscriptions reaching 597.23 times the allotted quota. The retail segment was subscribed 401.36 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid for 196.77 times the shares reserved for them.

Priced at ₹208 per share, the IPO required retail investors to apply for a minimum lot of 1,200 shares, amounting to an investment of nearly ₹2.50 lakh.

Funds raised from the issue will be utilized for the partial financing of a new manufacturing facility at the Medical Device Park under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in Uttar Pradesh, along with meeting working capital needs and other general corporate requirements.

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Fintellectual Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Asnani Stock Broker Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the market maker.

Established in 2024, Avience Biomedicals is engaged in the manufacturing, supply and export of molecular diagnostic solutions for the biotechnology, genomics and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) sectors. Its product portfolio includes rapid diagnostic kits, molecular diagnostic solutions, biochemistry and hematology analysers, reagents, and medical devices. The company caters to pathology laboratories, hospitals, research institutions and government agencies in India and overseas, and also undertakes trading of medical equipment.