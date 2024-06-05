Avoid ‘narrative’ stocks, focus on fundamentals, says Kotak Institutional post Lok Sabha election results
After a fractured mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kotak Institutional Equities expects investors to focus more on fundamentals and less on narratives. The brokerage anticipates a reset in the market's investment stance towards 'narrative' stocks.
After a fractured mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities believes that it may finally compel investors (institutional and non-institutional) to focus more on fundamentals and less on narratives. Going ahead, the brokerage expects a further reset in expectations and valuations in the ‘narrative’ parts of the market which include capital goods, electric utilities and PSUs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started