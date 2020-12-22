Avoid risky trades in either direction, say analysts as Sensex slides again

"A point repeatedly emphasized has been the vulnerability of the market at high valuations. When the market runs up too much too fast a crash like what happened on Monday becomes inevitable. Those investors who have increased the cash component in their portfolios can consider buying into top quality IT and financials for medium-term appreciation. The concerns regarding the new strain of the virus seems a bit exaggerated. But further lockdowns in the West can impact the expected growth recovery," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.