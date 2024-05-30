Awfis Space Solutions share price lists below market expectations. Buy, sell or hold?
Awfis Space Solutions share price listed on the Indian bourses at around 13.50% premium
Awfis Space Solutions share price: Despite market expectations of listing premium above 30 percent against the upper price band of ₹383, Awfis Space Solutions share price opened on BSE at ₹432.25 per share whereas it listed on NSE at ₹435 apiece, delivering slightly above 13 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees. However, after the positive listing of Awfis Space Solutions shares, the newly listed scrip witnessed fresh buying. This helped Awfis Space Solutions share price to sustain above the listing price.
