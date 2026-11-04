Awfis Space Solutions shares rally 13% on strong Q2 results | Check stock returns

Awfis Space Solutions share price rallied as much as 13% in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers during the July-September quarter.

Awfis Space shares opened at ₹257 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹241.20 on Tuesday, as compared to previous close of ₹275 on 4 November.

Awfis Space Solutions Q2 results 2026 Awfis Space Solutions, one of India's leading flexible workspace providers, reported a strong performance in the September 2026 quarter, with its net profit jumping 94% year-on-year (YoY) and revenue increasing 20%.

The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹439 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹367 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, registering a 20% YoY growth.

Awfis Space Solutions' net profit nearly doubled to ₹31 crore in the September quarter from ₹16 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 94% increase on a year-on-year basis.

The company also recorded strong business momentum in the first half of FY27, selling more than 25,000 seats amid sustained demand for flexible workspace solutions.

During the September quarter, Awfis added six new centres, expanding its network to 254 centres with approximately 1.74 lakh seats across 18 cities. Its diversified clientele now comprises more than 3,700 companies.

The company's overall portfolio occupancy stood at 76.2%, while centres that have been operational for more than 12 months reported a higher occupancy rate of 84.1%.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of steady performance, supported by continued demand from large enterprises & GCCs, alongside our ongoing focus on premiumisation and operational efficiency. Normalised Revenue for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹451 Cr, growing 26% YoY, taking H1 FY27 revenue to ₹888 Cr, up 30% YoY. Cash EBITDA grew 45% YoY to ₹49 Cr, with margins at 10.8%, taking H1 FY27 Cash EBITDA to ₹93 Cr, up 40% YoY with margins at 10.5%," said Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director at Awfis Space Solutions.

Awfis Space Solutions share price returns Awfis Space shares have witnessed a mixed performance across different timeframes, gaining 5.13% over the past week and 7.09% in the last one month. However, the stock has remained under significant pressure over the longer term, declining 49.45% year-to-date (YTD) and 57.62% over the past year.

The recent gains indicate a short-term recovery, although the steep losses over the past year highlight the stock's continued weakness.