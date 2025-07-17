AWL share price jumps over 8% on record Q1 revenue; should you buy, sell or hold?

AWL share price soared more than 8% during Thursday's trading session, following the company's announcement of its highest quarterly revenue to date for the June '25 quarter, indicating strong underlying momentum in key areas despite a year-on-year drop in net profit.

This surge follows a robust 21% year-on-year revenue increase for Q1FY26, which amounted to ₹17,059 crore, representing the company's best-ever performance for the first quarter. The revenue growth was propelled by increased realisations in the edible oil sector, which contributed ₹13,415 crore, reflecting a 26% year-on-year rise.

AWL Agri Business Ltd has announced a 24% decrease in consolidated net profit to ₹237.95 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year, attributed to increased expenses. The net profit was recorded at ₹313.20 crore during the same period last year. Total expenses rose to ₹16,954.14 crore, up from ₹13,789.67 crore.

For the April-June quarter, revenue from edible oil increased by 26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,415 crore, despite a 4% annual decline in volumes.

In the first quarter, the food and FMCG sector reported revenue of ₹1,414 crore, reflecting an 8% YoY decline, impacted by several temporary challenges, as stated by the company. The revenue from industry essentials grew to ₹2,229.88 crore, compared to ₹1,986.26 crore previously.

The company experienced a temporary drop in volume, mainly due to the integration of its regional rice operations and subdued consumer demand. However, it is noteworthy that the core categories achieved robust volume growth, with revenue increasing by 21% YoY, supported by higher realizations in edible oil, according to Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of AWL Agri Business Ltd.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd, reported a net profit of ₹1,225.81 crore alongside a total income of ₹63,910.28 crore.

Last December, the Adani Group revealed its decision to withdraw from Adani Wilmar Ltd, a joint venture with the Singapore-based Wilmar Group.

AWL share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? Brokerage house, Nuvama Institutional Equities, indicated that due to a poor performance in Q1, they are lowering their FY26E/27E EBITDA forecasts by 6.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Updating their projections to FY27, the brokerage has calculated a sum-of-the-parts (SotP) target price of ₹397, down from the previous ₹401; they continue to recommend a ‘BUY’.

ICICI Direct has a positive outlook on AWL Agri Business and has given the stock a buy rating with a target price of ₹360 in its research analysis. The management is concentrating on a recovery driven by throughput, with effective execution in the Foods segment and expansion into rural areas being critical to mitigating risks in the edible oil sector and facilitating long-term value enhancement, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage noted that significant risks include increased fluctuations in raw material prices and potential challenges in expanding the Foods division. On the positive side, there is a possibility of a more rapid improvement in operating margins than anticipated.

AWL share price today AWL share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹263.25 per share on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹283.85 apiece.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, after a steep decline of over 73.63% in 146 weeks, AWL share price is showing signs of a dead cat bounce on the daily charts. Volumes are surging, with today’s action clocking in at 800% of the 50-day average — a strong signal that this bounce may have legs. The immediate hurdle is the last selling high at ₹280.9. A decisive close above ₹281 will confirm strength in the bounce and can trigger a momentum-driven move towards the ₹310 zone in the short term.