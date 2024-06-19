Axis Bank acquires additional stake in Max Life Insurance subsidiary for ₹336 crore
The bank's board of directors approved the acquisition of Max Life shares, increasing the total holding of Axis entities in the insurance firm from 19.02% to 19.99 per cent.
Axis Bank has acquired additional equity shares of Max Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Max Financial Services, for ₹336 crore, the private lender announced on Wednesday.
