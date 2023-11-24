Axis Bank analyst meet: To focus on strong digi-retail banking; analysts bullish on stock amid reasonable valuations
Axis Bank analyst day: Axis Bank focuses on digital journeys and customer experiences at analyst day, achieves 18% RoE over last five quarters. Brokerages reiterate 'buy' rating on Axis Bank stock, highlighting advancements in GPS strategy and strong digital capabilities.
Axis Bank analyst day: Brokerages have maintained a "buy" rating on Axis Bank's stock following its analyst day, and they estimate a 13% to 23% upside for the stock.
