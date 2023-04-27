Stocks in banking, financials, and FMCG space will be trending on Friday after major Q4 earnings. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) are among the giants in these sectors and also the three are the latest to present their Q4 numbers. Apart from earnings, these stocks will be in focus also due to dividend announcements and fundraising plans.

On Thursday, Axis Bank's share price closed at ₹881.05 apiece down by 0.76%. Also, HUL's share price tumbled by nearly 1.5% to end at ₹2,468.20 apiece. However, that was not the case with Bajaj Finserv whose share price rallied by 1.9% to finish at ₹1,359.95 apiece on BSE.

Axis Bank:

Private sector lender, Axis Bank reported a net loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹4,117.77 crore a year ago same quarter, owing purchasing cost of Citi Bank's India consumer division during the quarter. Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and expended, stood at ₹11,742 crore, rising strongly by 33% YoY.

The bank has recommended a dividend of Re 1 each for FY23. While it plans to raise up to ₹35,000 crore by issue of debt instruments

including but not limited long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT1 bonds, infrastructure bonds, and Tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities.

Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst at STOXBOX said, Axis Bank’s Q4FY23 numbers showed a huge loss due to one-time non-recurring items comprising full amortisation of intangibles and goodwill which is equal to the value of purchase consideration paid on the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business. However, the bank was able to achieve healthy loan growth across all its business segments, with Domestic Corporate loans growing 24% YoY, Mid-Corporate up 38% YoY and SME loans rising 23% YoY."

Additionally, Shah added, "The bank’s NIM improvement was led by structural drivers such as improvement in balance sheet mix, reduction in the share of low-yielding RIDF bonds and an improvement in the composition of CASA. Further, despite the optically higher loss in 4QFY23, we believe that the bank’s consistent efforts along with Citibank’s acquisition would reflect on key parameters such as RoA and RoE going ahead."

Meanwhile, Rahul Malani, Deputy VP, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "Bank has reported weak operational performance for Q4FY23. PAT (adjusting for exceptional items) beat was mainly due to significantly lower credit cost. Bank reported loss due to the exceptional item which was in line with expectation attributed to Citi bank 's retail portfolio acquired. Exceptional items included Rs. 12,490 crore towards amortization of intangibles assets including goodwill, one time acquisition cost, additional provisions and other operating expenses related to acquisition. Overall asset quality metrics are stable."

Bajaj Finserv:

This NBFC giant recorded a 31.4% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,769 crore in Q4 of FY23 compared to a profit of ₹1,346 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated total income stood at ₹23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus ₹18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Interest income picked up by 31% to ₹11,025 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹8,383 crore in the same period the year prior.

ICICI Direct in its note highlighted that Bajaj Finserv witnessed a healthy performance led by lending business; insurance segments continues to remain volatile.

Going ahead, the brokerage's note said, "healthy AUM growth and improving earnings trajectory along with strong guidance remains positive. Insurance business remained a tad lower on premium accretion in Q4FY23. Commentary on insurance business amid regulatory changes and tax amendments remain watchful."

Hindustan Unilever (HUL):

The FMCG major recorded a 12.74% YoY growth in consolidated net profit to ₹2,601 crore, while consolidated income soared by 11% YoY to ₹15,375 crore. Also, consolidated sales came in at ₹14,953 crore up 11% YoY during the quarter. In terms of segment-wise performance, HUL's revenue for the home care segment rose 18.85% YoY, while the revenue for beauty and personal care rose advanced by 10.84% YoY. However, the foods & refreshment segment clocked a revenue growth of 2.6% YoY.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share for FY23.

Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox said, "FMCG major, HUL, registered an underlying volume growth of 5% in FY23, led by strong demand in the Home Care segment’s fabric wash and household care business. However, the Beauty & Personal care and Foods & Refreshment segments' volume remained low in the single digits. The company witnessed a deterioration in its operational margins on the back of high commodity inflation and weak rural demand. Moreover, delayed winters and unseasonal rains caused a slow uptick in the ice cream business along with the company’s tea business being hampered due to high inflation in the premium tea category."

He also added, "While the management remained cautiously optimistic about the rural recovery, it would be too early for us to expect that the worst is behind us as the near-term outlook remains uncertain. Going forward, we would continue to monitor the prices of commodities like barley and milk powder (still showing firmness) and look for signs of growth in the company’s overall volume as opposed to price hikes."

Amnish Aggarwal – Head Of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Volumes continue to be led by urban markets while rural volumes have improved sequentially. The quarter saw sequential margin improvement with NMI moderating 2% QoQ. Inflation has moderated in key commodities but remains elevated YoY. However, the operating environment remains volatile with high inflationary scenario & adverse weather conditions on the cards." He added, "We have an Accumulate rating on the stock with a TP of Rs2800. Stock is trading at 42.1x FY25 EPS."

Furthermore, in its note, ICICI Direct said, "Major crude & Palm oil-related commodities have come down significantly in last six to eight months, which has resulted in sequential improvement in margins for the company. However, the extent on improvement is below our estimate. We believe the company is passing on the benefit on low commodity prices in terms of price cuts or grammage increase aggressively to perk up volumes. Volume growth of 5% in FY23 remain at lower end despite low base. We believe sales of discretionary categories in BPC & malt beverage brands in foods segment continuing to remain under pressure. We believe volume growth for HUL to remain in mid-single digit with low pricing growth in FY24. We remain cautious on growth outlook as well as possibility on margin expansion with high competitive activity.

