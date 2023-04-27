Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HUL Q4 numbers; here's what investors should know before trading in these stocks6 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:05 PM IST
- Stock prices of Axis Bank, HUL, and Bajaj Finserv will react to the Q4 numbers on Friday. Also, their respective sectors will be in focus due to their financial earnings.
Stocks in banking, financials, and FMCG space will be trending on Friday after major Q4 earnings. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) are among the giants in these sectors and also the three are the latest to present their Q4 numbers. Apart from earnings, these stocks will be in focus also due to dividend announcements and fundraising plans.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×