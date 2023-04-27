Furthermore, in its note, ICICI Direct said, "Major crude & Palm oil-related commodities have come down significantly in last six to eight months, which has resulted in sequential improvement in margins for the company. However, the extent on improvement is below our estimate. We believe the company is passing on the benefit on low commodity prices in terms of price cuts or grammage increase aggressively to perk up volumes. Volume growth of 5% in FY23 remain at lower end despite low base. We believe sales of discretionary categories in BPC & malt beverage brands in foods segment continuing to remain under pressure. We believe volume growth for HUL to remain in mid-single digit with low pricing growth in FY24. We remain cautious on growth outlook as well as possibility on margin expansion with high competitive activity.