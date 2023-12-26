Axis Bank files insolvency petition against Zee Learn before NCLT
Zee Learn said that it is compiling information to verify the facts claimed in said petition filed by Axis Bank, adding that it will keep the exchanges updated of the further developments in the matter.
Axis Bank has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a plea seeking insolvency proceeding against Zee Learn, said the education services provider in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on December 26.
