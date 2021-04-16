Axis Bank, GAIL to SBI Life — experts recommend these shares for buying today

Speaking on Bank Nifty; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Bank Nifty is trading in 30,700 to 33,000 range. On the breakage of any side will decide positive or negative sentiment in the index. But, the major trigger for the market in India is the number of fresh COVID-19 cases being reported and how the US market is performing. Since, there is no such rise in the COVID cases in India and the US market has closed on higher side, banking index is expected to remain positive."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}