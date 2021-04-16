Axis Bank, GAIL to SBI Life — experts recommend these shares for buying today

Axis Bank, GAIL to SBI Life — experts recommend these shares for buying today1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Shares to buy today: On account of strong global cues, Indian indices are expected to continue gaining strength. According to stock market experts, banking and financial stocks are expected to continue northward trend. They said that stocks like Axis Bank and SBI Life is expected to showcase sharp rise in the intraday trade. They recommended stock market traders and investors to buy these two shares and book profit in the intraday trade session.
Speaking on Bank Nifty; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Bank Nifty is trading in 30,700 to 33,000 range. On the breakage of any side will decide positive or negative sentiment in the index. But, the major trigger for the market in India is the number of fresh COVID-19 cases being reported and how the US market is performing. Since, there is no such rise in the COVID cases in India and the US market has closed on higher side, banking index is expected to remain positive."
On shares to buy today from banking and financial sector Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC said, "Axis Bank and SBI Life looks promising. One can buy Axis Bank share at CMP for the target of ₹685 maintaining stop loss at ₹656. SBI Life can be bought at current market price for the target of ₹930 maintaining stop loss at ₹896."
Mudit Goel of SMC went on to add that one can buy GAIL shares too at CMP for the target of ₹147. However, he recommended strict stop loss at ₹136.
