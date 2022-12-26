Axis Bank, HDFC Bank to RIL: Experts recommend 5 heavyweight stocks to buy

On why one should look at heavyweight stocks from blue-chip, IT and banking segment, Yes Securities report says, "FII inflows are returning to Indian market and the best of FII flows are yet to come, with their positive shift for Indian equities in the fag-end of 2022." The brokerage further added that India’s resilience to global turbulence is amply manifested in its outperformance. The moderated retail participation in the market (owing to decreased demat accounts) suggests that market is not in an overheated zone. In such a scenario, heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL, banks and IT Services look attractive.

