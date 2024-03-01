Axis Bank is Religare's pick of the month for March, 10% upside seen at TP of ₹1,185; should you buy?
Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has picked Axis Bank as its stock pick of the month for March and the potential upside is seen around 10 per cent.
Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has picked Axis Bank as its stock pick of the month for March 2024 with a potential upside seen around 10 per cent. Shares of Axis Bank were on an uptrend and gained around three per cent today as Nifty 50 hit a fresh lifetime high of 22,353.30 on strong macroeconomic indicators.
