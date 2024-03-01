Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 6.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 769.30 2.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 977.20 2.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 0.74%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.90 3.18%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Axis Bank is Religare's pick of the month for March, 10% upside seen at TP of 1,185; should you buy?
BackBack

Axis Bank is Religare's pick of the month for March, 10% upside seen at TP of ₹1,185; should you buy?

Nikita Prasad

Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has picked Axis Bank as its stock pick of the month for March and the potential upside is seen around 10 per cent.

Axis Bank branch photographed in Mumbai. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINTPremium
Axis Bank branch photographed in Mumbai. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT

Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has picked Axis Bank as its stock pick of the month for March 2024 with a potential upside seen around 10 per cent. Shares of Axis Bank were on an uptrend and gained around three per cent today as Nifty 50 hit a fresh lifetime high of 22,353.30 on strong macroeconomic indicators.

On Friday, March 1, shares of Axis Bank opened at 1,074.05 and gained 2.5 per cent to hit an intra day high of 1,101.60 against its 52-week high of 1,151.50 apiece on the BSE.

Religare Broking highlights that in its report that Axis Bank has remained one among the top performer among the private banking majors and we expect the outperformance to continue.

‘’The stock has been in a primary uptrend from last more than eight months, forming series of Higher Highs and lows with gradual rise in volumes. It has formed an elevated base around the 20 Weekly EMA which also coincides with rising support trend line,'' said Religare Broking. Following price action and uptick in volumes indicates stock to resume its prevailing trend and inch higher to surpass its previous swing high, according to the brokerage

 

 

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Mar 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App