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Axis Bank Q1 Update: Gross advances, deposits grow 18% YoY; CASA up 11%

Axis Bank’s gross advances stood at 12.73 lakh crore as on 30 June 2026, registering a rise of 18.8% from 10.72 lakh crore in June 2025. On a sequential basis, gross advances grew 2.3% from 12.44 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

Ankit Gohel
Updated5 Jul 2026, 08:06 AM IST
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Axis Bank share price has surged 37% in three years, while it has delivered 79% returns over the past five years.
Axis Bank share price has surged 37% in three years, while it has delivered 79% returns over the past five years.(Photo: Reuters)
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Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender in India, reported more than 18% growth each in its advances and deposits during the first quarter of FY27, according to its quarterly business update.

The bank’s gross advances stood at 12.73 lakh crore as on 30 June 2026, registering a rise of 18.8% from 10.72 lakh crore in June 2025. On a sequential basis, gross advances grew 2.3% from 12.44 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

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Total deposits of Axis Bank in Q1FY27 increased 18.2% to 13.73 lakh crore from 11.62 lakh crore, year-on-year (YoY). Total deposits were up 2.8% from 13.36 lakh crore in the March quarter.

Also Read | HDFC Bank shares to be in focus on Monday as lender reports strong Q1 biz update

The current account and savings account, or CASA deposits grew 11.4% YoY to 5.22 lakh crore, but declined 1.4% sequentially.

Term Deposits in the June 2026 quarter stood at 8.51 lakh crore, up 22.8% YoY, and up 5.5% QoQ.

Axis Bank Share Price Performance

Axis Bank share price has risen 7% in one month and has gained 12% in three months. The stock has climbed 6% in six months and has rallied 15% in one year. Axis Bank shares have surged 37% in three years, while they have delivered 79% returns over the past five years.

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On Friday, Axis Bank share price ended 1.56% lower at 1,342.50 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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