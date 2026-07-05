Axis Bank Q1 Update: Gross advances, deposits grow 18% YoY; CASA up 11%

Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender in India, reported more than 18% growth each in its advances and deposits during the first quarter of FY27, according to its quarterly business update.
The bank’s gross advances stood at ₹12.73 lakh crore as on 30 June 2026, registering a rise of 18.8% from ₹10.72 lakh crore in June 2025. On a sequential basis, gross advances grew 2.3% from ₹12.44 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 2026.
Total deposits of Axis Bank in Q1FY27 increased 18.2% to ₹13.73 lakh crore from ₹11.62 lakh crore, year-on-year (YoY). Total deposits were up 2.8% from ₹13.36 lakh crore in the March quarter.
The current account and savings account, or CASA deposits grew 11.4% YoY to ₹5.22 lakh crore, but declined 1.4% sequentially.
Term Deposits in the June 2026 quarter stood at ₹8.51 lakh crore, up 22.8% YoY, and up 5.5% QoQ.
Axis Bank share price has risen 7% in one month and has gained 12% in three months. The stock has climbed 6% in six months and has rallied 15% in one year. Axis Bank shares have surged 37% in three years, while they have delivered 79% returns over the past five years.
On Friday, Axis Bank share price ended 1.56% lower at ₹1,342.50 apiece on the BSE.