Axis Bank Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit likely to fall on muted NII growth; asset quality may weaken

Axis Bank Q3 results 2026 LIVE: Axis Bank, the third largest private sector bank in India, will announce its Q3 results today, 26 January 2026, Monday. The Indian stock market is closed for a public holiday on account of Republic Day 2026. Hence, Axis Bank share price will be in focus as the Indian stock market opens on Tuesday.

Axis Bank Q3 Results Preview

Axis Bank is expected to report a fall in its December quarter net profit in the range of 1% - 7% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, according to experts. The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) in Q3FY26 is expected to rise marginally by around 2% YoY.

While net interest margin (NIM) is estimated to drop by around 9 basis points (bps), cost ratios are likely to stay elevated.

Asset quality of the private lender is expected to deteriorate sequentially, and analysts expect seasonal slippages. Loan growth and deposit growth are expected to be healthy.

Axis Bank’s management’s insights regarding asset quality, margin expectations, and forecasts for loan growth, PPoP growth, credit costs, slippages (particularly from the unsecured segment and technical aspects), and the evolution of NIM are important factors to watch.

