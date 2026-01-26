Axis Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹6,489.57 crore; asset quality stable, NII flat

Axis Bank Q3 Results: Axis Bank posted a modest improvement in profitability during the December quarter (Q3FY26), with standalone net profit rising by about 3% year-on-year to ₹6,489.57 crore, compared with ₹6,303.77 crore recorded in the same period last year.

On a sequential basis, profitability showed a sharp recovery. Profit after tax jumped 27% compared with ₹5,089.64 crore reported in the September quarter of FY26, indicating improved operating performance despite continued pressure on funding costs.

Advertisement

Net interest income growth was moderated by higher interest expended, which increased to ₹17,987.84 crore from ₹17,348.09 crore last year. Net Interest Margin (NIM) came in at 3.64% in Q3FY26.

Meanwhile, the lender's interest income for Q3FY26 came in at ₹32,274 crore, marking a growth of 4.3% from ₹30,954 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, supported by steady expansion in its loan book.

Interest expenses also moved higher during the quarter. Axis Bank paid ₹17,988 crore towards interest on deposits and borrowings, nearly 4% higher than the ₹17,348 crore reported in Q3FY25, reflecting the impact of elevated deposit rates.

Advertisement

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone net profit declined to ₹17,385.35 crore, down 10% from ₹19,255.98 crore in the same period last year, largely due to higher provisions. However, total income for the nine-month period increased 4% to ₹1,14,416.44 crore from ₹1,09,912.07 crore a year ago.

Asset Quality and more Asset quality remained stable. Gross non-performing assets stood at ₹17,166.78 crore as of December 31, 2025, translating into a gross NPA ratio of 1.40 percent, compared with 1.46 percent a year ago. Net NPAs were ₹5,154.29 crore, with the net NPA ratio at 0.42 percent, higher than 0.35 percent reported in the December 2024 quarter but broadly stable sequentially. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio under Basel III norms was 16.55 percent as of December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

At the balance sheet level, consolidated total assets expanded to ₹18,08,479.76 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared with ₹15,71,793.85 crore a year ago, reflecting growth of about 15%. Advances increased to ₹12,06,704.85 crore from ₹10,54,420.29 crore, marking a rise of nearly 14%, while deposits grew to ₹12,59,130.08 crore from ₹10,94,349.54 crore, an increase of around 15%.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said: “Our progress this quarter reflects our focus on creating solutions that matter - simplifying access to credit, reimagining digital banking, and investing in talent and ideas that will shape the future. We will keep strengthening our competitive edge by modernising our platforms, empowering our teams, and staying ahead of shifts in customer behavior through smart and revolutionary solutions.”

Advertisement

Axis Bank share price trend Axis Bank shares are expected to remain in the spotlight when trading resumes on Tuesday, January 27, as the Indian equity markets are shut today, January 26, in observance of Republic Day.

In the previous session on Friday, January 23, the bank stock closed at ₹1,258, slipping 2.84% for the day.

Despite the recent dip, Axis Bank has delivered strong returns across multiple timeframes. Over the past one year, the stock has advanced 32%, while it has gained 16% in the last six months. In the shorter term, it is up 2.5% over the past month. Looking at a longer horizon, the stock has surged 91% over the last five years.

Advertisement

Axis Bank touched its 52-week high of ₹1,326 earlier this month on January 19, 2026. On the downside, the stock’s 52-week low stands at ₹934, which was recorded in January last year.