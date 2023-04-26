Axis Bank Q4 preview: Lender may report losses due to write-off in Citi deal, NII seen strong3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:51 PM IST
- Apart from Q4 results, Axis Bank's board members will also consider and approve final dividend for FY23 and propose fundraising plan via debt instruments. The completion of Citi acquisition is likely to impact Axis's earnings due to write-offs.
Axis Bank is set to post its financial earnings report for the quarter and year-ended March 31, 2023, period on Thursday. The bottom line of Axis is likely to face certain impacts of the Citi acquisition. Among the positives, the lender's net interest income is seen to be strong in Q4, while credit-offtake is expected healthy, and asset quality may improve further. Overall, the earnings are seen to be steady.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×