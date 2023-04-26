Axis Bank is set to post its financial earnings report for the quarter and year-ended March 31, 2023, period on Thursday. The bottom line of Axis is likely to face certain impacts of the Citi acquisition. Among the positives, the lender's net interest income is seen to be strong in Q4, while credit-offtake is expected healthy, and asset quality may improve further. Overall, the earnings are seen to be steady.

