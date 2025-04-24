Axis Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Axis Bank share price gains ahead of earnings; expect fall in net profit, weak margin

Axis Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender in India, is set to report its Q4 results today, April 24. Along with its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, the bank will also announce its earnings for FY25. Axis Bank share price gained over a percent ahead of its Q4 results today.

Axis Bank Q4 Results 2025 Preview

Axis Bank Q4 results today are expected to be muted, highlighted by tepid margins and sluggish loan growth. While asset quality ratios are likely to see a flat trend, credit cost is expected to decline for the bank during the January-March quarter of FY25. Axis Bank’s net profit in Q4FY25 is estimated to fall 5%, while its net interest income (NII) is expected to grow by 6.2% year-on-year YoY. Axis Bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to fall 14 basis points (bps) YoY to 3.9% in the March quarter.

