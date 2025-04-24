Axis Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Axis Bank share price gains ahead of earnings; expect fall in net profit, weak margin

Axis Bank Q4 Results Live Updates: Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender in India, is set to report its Q4 results today, April 24. Along with its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, the bank will also announce its earnings for FY25. Axis Bank share price gained over a percent ahead of its Q4 results today.
Axis Bank Q4 Results 2025 Preview
Axis Bank Q4 results today are expected to be muted, highlighted by tepid margins and sluggish loan growth. While asset quality ratios are likely to see a flat trend, credit cost is expected to decline for the bank during the January-March quarter of FY25. Axis Bank’s net profit in Q4FY25 is estimated to fall 5%, while its net interest income (NII) is expected to grow by 6.2% year-on-year YoY. Axis Bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to fall 14 basis points (bps) YoY to 3.9% in the March quarter.
Axis Bank Q4 Results Live: Axis Bank share price gained over a percent ahead of its Q4 results today. Axis Bank shares opened flat at ₹1,206.45 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of ₹1,206.50 apiece. The banking stock gained as much as 1.1% to an intraday high of ₹1,220 apiece on the BSE.
Axis Bank Q4 Results Live: The board of Axis Bank will also consider fundraising options today. The board will explore the option of raising funds through issue of equity shares / depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares including through QIP, ADRs, GDRs program, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations thereof as may be decided.
The board will also consider the issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Bonds and Non-Convertible Debentures, in Indian Currency / Foreign Currency, subject to shareholders approval.
Axis Bank Q4 Results Live: Axis Bank board of directors are also likely to declare a final dividend for FY25 along with the Q4 results today. “We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Axis Bank will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to consider and approve the final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” Axis Bank said.