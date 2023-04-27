Axis Bank Q4 results: Net loss at ₹5,728. 42 crore1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- The bank reported a net loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore. For the quarter ended March, the private bank's total income stood at ₹28,865.08 crore as compared to ₹21,999.58 crore in same quarter a year ago.
One of the top private lenders, Axis Bank, released its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The bank reported a net loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore as against a net profit of ₹4,117.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×