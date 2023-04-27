One of the top private lenders, Axis Bank, released its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The bank reported a net loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore as against a net profit of ₹4,117.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Axis Bank in an exchange filing said that it incurred a huge loss during the March quarter owing to purchasing cost of Citi Bank's India consumer division during the quarter.

For the quarter ended March, the private bank's total income stood at ₹28,865.08 crore as compared to ₹21,999.58 crore in same quarter a year ago.

For the quarter ended March, the Net Interest Income (NII) increased 33% year over year to ₹11,742 crore. The quarter's net interest margin (NIM) was 4.22%, up 73 basis points year over year and 2% sequentially.

Further, the board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share.

In Q3FY23, the bank's net profit increased significantly, by 62% year over year, to Rs 5,853.1 crore.

Axis Bank Q3 update: Net profit at ₹5,853 cr, up 62%; provisions pick up

The bank stated in an exchange filing that it has successfully acquired Citibank India Consumer Business, which includes retail banking, loans, credit cards, and wealth management services. Axis Bank's position among major private lenders in India is strengthened by this tactical acquisition, which will also speed up the expansion of its premium market share.

“The deal bolsters our market presence, especially in the growth of our premium market share across wealth and cards. We are working on the synergies, some of which are already yielding favorable outcomes. During the quarter, we also made significant progress on Bharat Banking and Digital, two of our priority areas. Overall, we closed the year with a strong sense of purpose and meaningful strides towards building a strong, sustainable franchise," said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

Shares of the bank closed at ₹881.05 per share, down 0.76%.

Axis Bank share dips ahead of Q4 results. What investors should do?