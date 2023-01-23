Axis Bank's Q3 earnings beat street's estimates: What should investors know?3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:28 PM IST
- In Q3FY23, Axis Bank's PAT climbed by a whopping 62% YoY to ₹5,853.1 crore, and net interest income soared by a huge 32% YoY to ₹11,459 crore. Net interest margins expanded to 4.26% during the quarter.
Private lender Axis Bank reported a strong third quarter for FY23 with net interest income (NII) and profitability beating street's estimates. Although the bank posted an upside in provisions however they were due to one-offs. In terms of asset quality, the bank's gross NPA continues to decline. Investors will react to Axis Bank shares on Tuesday post-Q2.
