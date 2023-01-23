Axis Bank's Q3 earnings beat street's estimates: What should investors know?

Stoxbox expert added, "Axis Bank’s margins rose as the bank was able to pass on the policy rate hikes onto its loans due to 68% of its loan book priced at a floating rate. The bank’s NIM improvement was led by structural drivers such as a reduction in the share of low-yielding RIDF bonds and an improvement in the composition of CASA. The bank’s gross bad loan ratio fell for the fourth straight quarter, showing that the bank has a good grip on stress and a high provision coverage ratio ensured provisioning needs are reduced."