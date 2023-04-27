Axis Bank share dips ahead of Q4 results. What investors should do?2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- Axis Bank results for Q4FY23 is expected today and market is expecting steady numbers from the private lender, say experts
Stock market today: Axis Bank shares failed to sustain their early morning gains as investors are warry of expected loss in upcoming Q4FY23 results. Axis Bank share price today opened upside but profit booking soon triggered in this banking stock and the stock went on to hit intraday low of ₹878.20 apiece on NSE.
According to stock market experts, Axis Bank shares are under pressure as market is expecting loss to the private lender after write off in City deal. However, net interest income, credit offtake and asset quality is expected to improve. They said that Axis Bank share is looking positive on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹950 once it manages to give closing above ₹900 apiece levels."
Speaking on what market is expecting from Axis Bank Q4 results, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "market is expecting steady quarterly numbers but there is expectation of loss to the company as its Citi deal has been written off. However, the market is expecting steady Q4 number from the private lender as it may announce improved net interest income, credit offtake and asset quality numbers."
Advising buy on dips strategy in regard to Axis Bank shares, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Axis Bank share has immediate support placed at ₹870 apiece levels whereas it is strong support placed at ₹840 levels. On upper side the banking major has hurdle placed at ₹900 and ₹920 respectively. One should maintain buy on dips strategy as the stock is looking positive on chart pattern."
For those who have Axis Bank shares in their portfolio, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Those who have this stock in portfolio are advised to maintain trailing stop loss at ₹850 whereas fresh buying is recommended on every big dip till Axis Bank is above ₹825 apiece levels. After breaching current hurdle of ₹900 the stock may go up to ₹9502 apiece levels in short term."
Axis Bank is set to announce its fourth quarter results for recently ended financial year 2022-23. The bottom line of Axis is likely to face certain impacts of the Citi acquisition. Among the positives, the lender's net interest income is seen to be strong in Q4, while credit-offtake is expected healthy, and asset quality may improve further. Overall, the earnings are seen to be steady.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
