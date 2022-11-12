There is a good opportunity in Axis Bank shares after the government carried an offer for sale (OFS) through its Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) for offloading a 1.55% stake in the private banker. The OFS was carried from November 10 to 11th, when Axis Bank shares corrected significantly. Experts believe that the OFS brings in a good possibility to accumulate Axis Bank shares for long-term returns and has recommended buying with a target price of ₹1,000 per share.
Under the OFS, SUUTI proposed to sell 4,65,34,903 equity shares in Axis Bank --- aggregating to a 1.55% stake. The OFS began on November 10 and continued till November 11. The floor price for the OFS was ₹830.63 per equity share.
On the first day of the offer for sale, Axis Bank stock tumbled nearly 4%, however, picked up momentum on the next day. On November 10, Axis Bank snapped its four-day rally.
On Friday, Axis Bank shares ended at ₹850.95 apiece up by 0.9% on BSE. The bank's market cap is around ₹2,61,499.18 crore.
SUUTI held about a 1.55% stake in Axis Bank --- so it will completely exit the private banker post-OFS.
In its report, ICICI Direct Research Analysts Kajal Gandhi, Vishal Narnolia, and Pravin Mule said, "We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1000 per share, valued at
2.3x FY24E adjusted book value (ABV). Focus on risk-adjusted business growth and improving margin trajectory is seen aiding return ratios with sustainability of performance to drive valuation ahead."
As per the trio's note, given the fundamental strength and improving return ratios trajectory, the OFS remains a good opportunity to accumulate the stock from a long-term investment perspective.
ICICI Direct's report highlighted four key triggers for the future performance of Axis Bank shares. These are:
- Focus on risk-adjusted business & unsecured segment to aid growth. Expect advances to grow at healthy pace of 16.6% CAGR in FYFY22-24E.
- Improvement in business mix & faster asset repricing to aid yields. However, acceleration in deposit mobilisation to keep margins at current level.
- Efforts to keep cost to asset ratio at 2-2.5% and adequate cumulative provisions of 160% of GNPA provide comfort on earnings volatility. Expect PAT to grow at 31% CAGR in FY22-24E.
- RoA at 1.8% in Q2FY23; sustenance of performance to aid re-rating.
In the second quarter of FY23, Axis Bank registered a net profit of ₹5,330 crore rising by 70% yoy, while net interest income (NII) climbed by 31% yoy to ₹10,360 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY23 came at 3.96%, up 57 YOY and 36 QOQ. Meanwhile, gross NPA improved to 2.5% as of September 30, 2022, from 2.76% a quarter ago and 3.53% a year ago.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
