There is a good opportunity in Axis Bank shares after the government carried an offer for sale (OFS) through its Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) for offloading a 1.55% stake in the private banker. The OFS was carried from November 10 to 11th, when Axis Bank shares corrected significantly. Experts believe that the OFS brings in a good possibility to accumulate Axis Bank shares for long-term returns and has recommended buying with a target price of ₹1,000 per share.

