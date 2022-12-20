Axis Bank share price climbs to life-time high despite stock market slump4 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 01:33 PM IST
- Axis Bank share price today climbed to new life-time high despite heavy slump in Nifty Bank index
Stock market today: Axis Bank shares today climbed to a new high leaving stock market slump aside. Despite weakness in key benchmark indices including Nifty Bank index, Axis Bank share price attracted attention of Dalal Street bulls and climbed to intraday high of ₹952.75 apiece on NSE, new record high of the banking stock. According to stock market experts, there is buzz about strong December quarter results of the bank that has helped Axis ank shares to rebound despite weak opening today. Experts went on to add that due to high interest rate regime, market is expecting improvement in margins of the private lender that is going to strengthen balance sheet of the company to a larger extent. They advised bottom finishers to look at Axis Bank share to accumulate till it is above ₹880 apiece levels.
