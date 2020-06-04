Shares of Axis Bank were down -1.87% at 11:36 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded -1.87% lower at ₹401.95, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,13,372.46 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.23%, BANKBARODA rose 0.81%, and PNB rose 4.79%.

At day's low, Axis Bank shares fell as much as -1.97% to ₹401.55, after opening at ₹409.90. Axis Bank shares had closed at ₹409.60 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹401.55 to ₹413.90 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹333.05 to ₹431.95 while in the last week, between ₹375.35 to ₹431.95. 7.14 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹16234.11 crore and losses of ₹1387.78 crore.

