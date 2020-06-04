Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Axis Bank share price down 1.87% at 11:36 today
Shares of Axis Bank were down -1.87% at 11:36 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Axis Bank share price down 1.87% at 11:36 today

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%

Shares of Axis Bank were down -1.87% at 11:36 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded -1.87% lower at 401.95, giving it a market capitalization of 1,13,372.46 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -1.1%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 0.23%, BANKBARODA rose 0.81%, and PNB rose 4.79%.

At day's low, Axis Bank shares fell as much as -1.97% to 401.55, after opening at 409.90. Axis Bank shares had closed at 409.60 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 401.55 to 413.90 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of 826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of 285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of 333.05 to 431.95 while in the last week, between 375.35 to 431.95. 7.14 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of 16234.11 crore and losses of 1387.78 crore.

