Axis Bank share price edges higher, hits 18-month high after Q3 business update

Shares of Axis Bank, the country’s fourth-largest private sector lender, edge up 1.50% in early trade on Tuesday, January 6, touching the day’s high of ₹1,304.60 apiece on the NSE after the release of its December-quarter (Q3) business update.

Axis Bank stock has climbed to its highest level since July 2024 and is now trading about 2.6% below its record high of ₹1,339 per share.

Axis Bank Q3 Business Update In a regulatory filing after market hours on Monday, the bank reported a 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in gross advances to ₹11.71 lakh crore. Sequentially, advances grew 3.7% from ₹11.28 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased by 15% YoY to ₹12.61 lakh crore, compared with ₹10.96 lakh crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, deposits rose 4.8% from ₹12.04 lakh crore in the September quarter. CASA and term deposits improved 13.9% and 15.8%, respectively, on a YoY basis.

On a quarterly average basis, total deposits stood at ₹11.97 lakh crore, up 12.3% year-on-year and 5.1% quarter-on-quarter, according to the regulatory filing.

Axis Bank Q2 2025 performance For the second quarter, Axis Bank had posted a 26% YoY drop in its net profit at ₹5,090 crore as it was impacted by an additional one-time standard asset provision of ₹1,231 crore for two discontinued crop loan variants, following an RBI advisory after its FY25 annual inspection.

Though the net profit came in sharply lower than analysts’ consensus estimates due to elevated provisioning, it reported improvements in asset quality, better-than-expected net interest margins, and a pickup in loan and deposit growth.

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned from lending activities and interest paid to depositors, stood at ₹13,745 crore, marking a 2% year-on-year rise.

This was higher than analysts’ expectation of a 3% YoY decline, while the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) also exceeded estimates. coming in at 3.73%. Its asset quality improved, with gross NPAs at 1.46% and net NPAs at 0.44%.

Brokerages maintained a broadly bullish stance on Axis Bank following its September quarter numbers, viewing the one-time provisioning hit as temporary and highlighting the lender’s steady operational performance, strong loan growth, improving asset quality, and balance sheet growth.

Axis Bank share price trend Axis Bank share price has staged a sharp rebound from their August lows, closing three of the past four months in the green and gaining nearly 22%. In the current month, the stock has advanced a further 1.6%.

Axis Bank share price ended 2025 with a solid gain of 19.3%, marking its biggest annual rise since 2022, when it surged 38%.

As of 12 pm, Axis Bank shares were trading 0.72% higher at ₹1,295 in an otherwise weak Indian stock market.