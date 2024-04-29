Axis Bank share price hits lifetime high after Q4 results 2024. More steam left?
Axis Bank share price target: Prabhudas Lilladher has raised the long-term target of the banking stock from ₹1250 to ₹1400
Stock market today: Axis Bank shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals after better-than-expected Q4 results 2024 last weekend. Axis Bank share price today opened flat at ₹1,130.30 apiece on NSE. However, the banking major witnessed bulls' interest in the opening bell and gave slow but steady upside movement during Monday deals and touched an intraday high of ₹1,152.75 per share on NSE, which turned out its new lifetime high. According to stock market experts, Axis Bank shares are rising today after the private lender delivered better-than-expected Q4FY24 results. They said that the stock is available at an attractive PE multiple of 2.2 and it may touch ₹1,400 apiece in the long-term.
