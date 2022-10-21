Axis Bank share price hits record high after Q2FY23 results. Buy, sell or hold?

According to stock market experts, Axis Bank shares are in uptrend and it is expected to remain in uptrend after the announcement of strong Q2FY23 results announced yesterday. They said that most of the banks are out of the Covid-led challenges and now in the wake of lowering provisioning, Axis Bank has managed to report an improved margins. Apart from this, due to rising interest rates, the bank has managed to report improvement in Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margins (NIM). They went on to add that Axis Bank shares are expected to remain in uptrend and may go up to ₹1170 by Diwali next year.