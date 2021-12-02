For the quarter ended September, Axis Bank had reported a net profit of ₹3,382 crore on a consolidated basis, driven by lower loan provisions as asset quality improved. Its managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry exuded confidence that the second half will be better as the consumer and business confidence is returning back on the back of vaccinations and asserted that all the legacy asset quality issues are behind for it now.

