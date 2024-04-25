Axis Bank share price rises 5% buoyed by healthy Q4 numbers; should you buy, sell or hold? Here's what experts say
Axis Bank share price has gained approximately 21 per cent over the last year, outperforming the BSE Bankex index, which saw a more modest increase of 13 per cent. However, Axis Bank share price has underperformed the equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year.
Axis Bank share price rose over 5 per cent in early deals on Thursday, April 25, a day after the private lender reported a profit of ₹7,130 crore for Q4FY24 against a loss of ₹5,728.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.
