Axis Bank shares slipped over 2 per cent in morning trade on Friday, a day after the private sector lender reported a loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23).

However, the loss was due to the acquisition of Citi as it stated in an exchange filing that it had successfully acquired Citibank India's consumer business, which includes retail banking, loans, credit cards, and wealth management services.

The bank said its net interest income (NII) increased 33 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,742 crore while the net interest margin (NIM) was 4.22 per cent, up 73 basis points year over year and 2 per cent sequentially.

Broekrages remain positive

Most brokerage firms have retained their positive views on the stock after the March quarter numbers as they see the Q4FY23 losses as a one-off event.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,100, implying a 25 per cent upside potential in the stock price, as it pointed out that the lender's loss in Q4FY23 was due to an exceptional item of ₹12,350 crore (net of tax) towards Citi’s acquisition.

"We tweak our estimates slightly and expect Axis Bank to deliver an RoA (return on assets) and RoE (return on equity) of 1.9 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, in FY25," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm observed that Axis Bank delivered a stable performance in Q4FY23, with earnings being driven by lower provisions and higher fee income even as the margin remained range-bound. It completed the Citi acquisition, which included a one-off cost of ₹12,350 crore that resulted in a loss.

Motilal added that the bank's business growth was healthy led by strong traction across segments. Asset quality continued to improve with moderation in slippages and healthy trends in recoveries and upgrades. The restructured book was controlled, which coupled with a higher provisioning buffer provided comfort on credit cost.

Highlighting the management commentary, Motilal Oswal said the bank has a strong pipeline in the corporate book and so it expects healthy traction in corporate growth to continue.

Other key highlights of management commentary included the bank's commitment to bringing down the cost-to-assets ratio to 2 per cent in the medium term. Loan growth for FY24 is expected to be 400-600bp higher than the industry. The bank is planning to add about 500 branches in FY24E.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang also maintained a buy call on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,025, implying a 16 per cent upside potential.

The brokerage firm highlighted that Axis Bank's Opex (operational expenditure) growth was moderate in Q4FY23, but it is likely to inch up going forward as the bank is likely to incur integration expenses worth ₹1500 crore over the next 18 months.

Nirmal Bang added that the asset quality of the bank registered an improvement with a decline in gross delinquencies while recoveries and upgrades were healthy, resulting in lower credit costs for Q4FY23.

"We believe that return ratios will moderate going forward on account of (i) margin moderation (ii) higher Opex and (iii) credit cost normalization going forward. We expect the bank to report RoA of 1.6 per cent and ROE of 16.3 per cent by FY25E," said Nirmal Bang.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services, too, has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,225, implying a 39 per cent upside.

"After a sharp dip in RoA to a low of 0.8 per cent due to the hit on Citi’s portfolio acquisition in FY23, we expect the bank to report 1.8 per cent RoA and 18 per cent RoE (inflated due to Citi’s acquisition goodwill w-off) on a merged basis (without factoring any equity dilution) over FY24-26E, owing to better growth/moderation in operational cost," said Emkay.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.