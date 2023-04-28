Axis Bank share price slips over 2% after Q4 loss; is it a buy or sell? Here's what top brokerages say3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Axis Bank reported a loss for the March quarter of FY23 due to the acquisition of Citibank India's consumer business. Most brokerage firms have retained their views on Axis Bank stock.
Axis Bank shares slipped over 2 per cent in morning trade on Friday, a day after the private sector lender reported a loss of ₹5,728. 42 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×