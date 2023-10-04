Why Axis Bank stock plunged over 4% today - Explained

Shares of Axis Bank plunged around five per cent during the trading session today and emerged as the top loser on Sensex and Nifty 50. The leading private lender informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanged that a media report suggesting the bank's intention to tap market is purely speculative and factually incorrect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The media report had earlier suggested that the bank was looking to raise ₹10,000 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP). A decision to raise money may be taken at the lender's board meeting ahead of the second quarter results. The investment bankers will be appointed after the board resolution is passed, according to the media report.

"In this regard, we would like to inform you that the article with regard to Axis Bank tapping the market to raise funds through a QIP in the coming weeks and a decision to this effect may be taken at the board meeting ahead of the results is purely speculative and factually incorrect,'' said Axis Bank in its exchange filing. ‘’You are requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring the same to the notice of all concerned," added the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Axis Bank had announced that it has allotted 1,15,658 shares of ₹2 to exercise options under the ESOP scheme. ‘’We are pleased to inform you that the bank has allotted 1,15,658 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the bank on October 3, 2023 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP scheme,'' said Axis Bank.

‘’The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 616,35,21,648 (308,17,60,824 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 616,37,52,964 (308,18,76,482 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each),'' added the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Axis Bank opened at ₹1,036.95 on the BSE, plunging over 5 per cent to touch an intra day low of ₹988.30 on the BSE. On Wednesday, Axis Bank shares settled 4.38 per cent lower at ₹994.40 apiece on the BSE.

