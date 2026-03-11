Axis Bank share price tumbles over 4% to 7-week low, market cap slips below ₹4 lakh crore

Shares of Axis Bank, the country’s fourth-largest private sector lender, saw renewed selling pressure in Wednesday's trade, March 11, falling 4.7% to the day's low of ₹1,252.80 apiece. Today’s fall is also the biggest intraday decline since mid-December, when the stock had crashed 5%.

Advertisement

The fall has not only pushed the stock to a 7-week low but has also brought the company’s market capitalisation below ₹4 lakh crore. The 4.7% drop in the stock has wiped out ₹19,016 crore of the bank’s market value, bringing it down to ₹3,89,270 crore.

Taking the previous close of ₹1,314 per share into account, the market capitalisation stood at ₹4,08,286 crore. At its peak, the market capitalisation of the private sector lender stood at ₹4,40,600 crore.

To be precise, the shares have remained under pressure since late February and have so far lost 10% in just nine trading sessions, which is the biggest one-way slide for a large-cap stock in such a short period.

Advertisement

The fall has not only impacted the bank's shareholders’ wealth but has also significantly weighed on the overall market performance, as it is a key heavyweight in the Nifty 50.

The weakness is not limited to Axis Bank, as the broader market is also witnessing a sell-off amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The conflict has pushed crude oil and gas prices to multi-year highs, raising concerns about tighter monetary policy and delayed interest-rate cuts by central banks.

The conflict has also led overseas investors to turn negative on the Indian stock market, as they have pulled out ₹33,917 crore from local equities so far in March, as per NSDL data. This heavy selling came after they had infused ₹22,615 crore in February.

Advertisement

As per the BSE's December shareholding data, foreign investors own a 42.6% stake in the bank, followed by 42.7% held by domestic institutional investors. The general public holds a minority stake of 6.6%.

Axis Bank share price trend The shares have closed five out of the last six months in the green, with October 2025 emerging as the biggest monthly gain of 9%, followed by an 8.27% rise in September 2025. However, the bank has lost some of its recent gains in the current month, as the stock has crashed 9.20% so far amid sustained selling pressure.

Looking at its long-term performance, the shares have risen from ₹620 apiece to ₹1,269 in five years, delivering a strong return of 104%.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.