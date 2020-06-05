Shares of Axis Bank were up +1.83% at 09:38 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Axis Bank shares traded +1.83% higher at ₹401.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,13,231.36 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.07% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, BANKBARODA rose 2.1%, and PNB rose 3.23%.

At day's high, Axis Bank shares rose as much as 2.05% to ₹402.45, after opening at ₹399.70. Axis Bank shares had closed at ₹394.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹397.00 to ₹402.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹826.55 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹285.0 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Axis Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹333.05 to ₹431.95 while in the last week, between ₹391.65 to ₹431.95. 1.17 Lakh shares of Axis Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Axis Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹16234.11 crore and losses of ₹1387.78 crore.

